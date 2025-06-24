Trump Says Iran and Israel Have Agreed to a Ceasefire

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, ending what he called “The 12 Day War,” an announcement that came amid heavy Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said in a post on X that there was no “agreement” on a ceasefire but said Iran would cease counterattacks on Israel if Israel stopped its strikes, which has been Tehran’s position.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Aragchi said.

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Aragchi appeared to suggest that Iran was now implementing a ceasefire. However, the Israeli military later claimed that it detected a missile launch from Iran, and Israel has yet to acknowledge that it has agreed to a ceasefire.

In his post, Trump said, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!

The president said that the ceasefire would be phased over the next 24 hours.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump wrote.

The president concluded, “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

After the announcement, explosions were reported in Tehran following an Israeli evacuation order for a district in the Iranian city.

