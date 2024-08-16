Quantcast
Trump Recruits Mastermind Behind Victorious 2016 Campaign

'American needs President Donald Trump back in the White House...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Buckle up, the Trump campaign has new hires. 

President Donald Trump is bringing back key aides from his past campaigns, including former 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, as he ramps up his 2024 presidential bid. 

The move comes as the Trump campaign continues its battle against Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the general election. Harris rose to the Democratic ticket after Trump beat President Joe Biden in a disastrous CNN debate.

Joining the team are Tim Murtaugh, the communications director from Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, former officials at the MAGA Inc. Super PAC, Politico reported. 

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement. 

They labeled the new hires as “veterans” whose unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.” 

Lewandowski led the 2016 campaign before being replaced by Kellyanne Conway during the primaries. Despite his departure, Lewandowski remained a close ally of Trump. 

“It’ll be fun, but we’ve got a lot of work to do from now until November 5th,” Lewandoski commented on X. “American needs President Donald Trump back in the White House!” 

Murtaugh, known for his strong pushback against liberal media, oversaw the communications department during the 2020 campaign, headquartered in Roslyn, Virginia. Some of his exchanges with the liberal media have gone viral.

He is the author of Amazon best-seller, Swing Hard in Case You Hit It. After the 2020 election, Murtaugh launched Line Drive Public Affairs, a consulting firm.

Pfeiffer and Bruesewitz led the MAGA Inc. Super PAC, which became a massive fundraising powerhouse after Trump left Washington in 2021. Bruesewitz is the head of X Strategies LLC, a consulting firm for America First conservatives. 

When asked about Lewandowski’s role, Trump hinted that he might serve as a “personal envoy or he’ll be at some level.” 

