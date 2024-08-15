Trump Ramps Up Rhetoric on Biden–Harris Economy, amid Murmurs of Campaign Shakeup

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) ASHEVILLE, N.C.—Former President Donald Trump echoed his pledge to eliminate taxes on tips and social security at a campaign stop in western North Carolina that was intended to highlight his economic agenda as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The rally at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, in Asheville, drew strong support, filling the convention center, despite taking place in one of the state’s most radical left-wing enclaves.

INSANE! This is in Downtown Asheville, NC. The line for the Trump rally is already down the block and wrapped around. Keep in mind, this is a very Liberal city.pic.twitter.com/VNNZkPUa3J — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 14, 2024

In his roughly 75-minute speech, Trump blasted the Biden administration for their failed economic policies.

Trump warned of a Great Depression-style economic crash if Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats’ newly anointed presidential hopeful, were to be elected in November.

“If Harris wins this election, the result will be a Kamala economic crash—a 1929-style depression,” he said. “When I win the election, we will immediately begin a brand new Trump economic boom.”

The “MAGA” leader called out Harris for stealing his plan to end federal taxation on tips for service workers—a policy that the Internal Revenue Service ramped up its enforcement of as part of the controversial Inflation Reduction Act, for which Harris previously boasted of having cast the tie-breaking Senate vote.

Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act" which did NOT reduce inflation AND EXPANDED the IRS to more aggressively go after service industry workers to tax their tips. If she wanted to end taxes on tips, she could have. It was literally up to her. https://t.co/Lx3eb4GcU9 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 11, 2024

Trump joked that the San Francisco socialist and most unpopular vice president in mondern history was likely to plagiarize even more of his policy proposals when she rolls out her economic platform at a rally this week, also in North Carolina.

“When Kamala lays out her fake economic plan this week, it probably will be a copy of my plan, because … that’s what she does,” he said. “She’s waiting for me to announce it so she can copy it.”

BREAKING: Speaking at his rally in Asheville, NC, Donald Trump said Kamala's "waiting for me to announce it so she can copy it!" Trump isn’t just leading, he’s practically writing Kamala’s script for her. It's a classic case of follow the leader because let’s face it, without… pic.twitter.com/upeWS0GB4V — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) August 14, 2024

Although Democrats are aggressively touting a lower rate of inflation to claim Bidenomics as a success and hector the Federal Reserve into a pre-election interest rate cut, Trump and other critics have pointed out the fact that the impacts of Bidenflation will linger on, even if the rate of dollar devaluation is stabilized.

Costs for both consumers and manufacturers remain elevated after Biden pressured businesses to boost the hourly rates for wage workers and brought Trump’s domestic energy independence to a halt, both of which dramatically increased overhead expenses.

At one point, the former president took out two containers of Tic Tacs, holding the original and larger-size Tic Tac container in one hand while holding a miniature-size one in the other.

“Look at this—so, this is Tic Tacs,” he said. “That’s what happened. This is inflation, this is Tic Tac.”

In an effort to explain inflation to attendees, U.S. Presidential Republican nominee Donald Trump uses Tic Tacs during his campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina as an example earlier today. pic.twitter.com/gmusA7u2kJ — KATV News (@KATVNews) August 15, 2024

A REVOLT OVER RINOS

Behind the scenes at the Asheville rally, rumors of a shake-up within Trump’s campaign jolted the MAGA community.

Trump’s once seemingly insurmountable lead has narrowed considerably following the coup of President Joe Biden, which allowed Democrat elites to install Harris as the candidate.

Anthony Scaramucci—the former Trump White House communications director, who was fired after 10 days in the position—claimed in an Aug. 9 podcast that Trump may be planning on firing two of his senior advisors, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

NEW – Trump reportedly in talks to fire campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles — DailyMail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 14, 2024

On Monday, far-right white nationalist commentator Nicholas Fuentes announced that he was officially “declaring war” on LaCivita and Wiles, who he claimed were purposely sabotaging the campaign.

His sentiment was shared by some more mainstream conservative commentators, including Candace Owens and Laura Loomer.

The Lincoln Project, a NeverTrump political-action committee comprising several high-profile RINOs, has likewise begun a campaign aimed at pushing Trump to fire his senior advisors through psychological warfare.

They won’t let you be yourself, Donald. Change course while you still can. #FireLaCivitapic.twitter.com/26zuoBFJDR — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 15, 2024

Leftist operatives, such as Meidas Touch editor Ron Filipkowski, quickly pounced at the sign of friction.

Trump Campaign volunteer from NY at rally today in NC isn’t happy: “I love Trump. I love him to death, but I’m not a real big fan of his campaign. I’m not a fan of Chris LaCivita, Susie Wiles – even Vance was a Never Trumper. So it begs the question, why are we even here?” pic.twitter.com/U39Y348VZz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 14, 2024

The growing rift between Trump and his advisors was front-and-center outside the convention center on Wednesday, as a protester named Rulon Dumas called for Trump to take action against the allegedly disloyal campaign officials, much to the dismay of some rallygoers.

“This campaign sucks,” shouted Dumas, who is a follower of Fuentes, according to social media.

He proceeded to claim that Trump running mate JD Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, was “always a Never Trumper.”

Fuentes also made reference to remarks that LaCivita made in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol, in which the future campaign manager criticized Trump and urged his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment declaring him unfit for office.

“LaCivita and Susie Wiles—they hated Trump then, and it shows with this campaign and the way it’s being ran right now,” Dumas said. “They hate him right now. I hope you see it.”

“We don’t see it because you’re full of s**t,” chanted back one rallygoer.

On Friday, the campaign announced that it was planning to bring back trusted 2016 adviser Corey Lewandowski, along with “a handful of top allies,” according to Politico.

It was not yet clear whether LaCivita and Wiles would remain in their current roles.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.