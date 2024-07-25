Quantcast
Thursday, July 25, 2024

Trump Mocks Biden’s Oval Office Address, Demands Equal Network Time

'Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden and Trump Debate (Source: Screenshot / CNN)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden’s Oval Office address on July 24, 2024, and demanded equal network time from the media.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his follow-up post, Trump also criticized Kamala Harris.

“CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS ARE A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO AMERICA — THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TIME LIKE THIS!” he wrote.

The New York Post reported that, in his primetime address, an 81-year-old Biden insisted that he would stay in the White House through January of next year, even though many Americans previously said that Biden was not fit to remain in the Oval Office.

Biden also said that he decided to abruptly end his re-election campaign because it was time to “pass the torch to a new generation” to “unite” the Democratic Party.

A 78-year-old Trump, who had just finished his rally in North Carolina minutes before Biden’s address to the nation, listened to Biden’s “speech” on the plane.

“On Trump Force One… Hey Joe… You’re Fired!” Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita wrote on Twitter, including a photo of Trump standing in front of a TV on the plane.

Trump’s campaign also informed media outlets that they would hear from Trump’s lawyers for violating the Equal Time Rule when they broadcasted Biden’s latest speech.

“Every single network that televised this campaign speech will be getting follow-up letters from our attorneys regarding equal time,” LaCivita wrote.

Other people also talked about Biden’s latest speech.

All politics aside, it’s sad to watch Biden slur through a farewell speech with glassy eyes and a weak voice. I agree with him that there’s no place for violence. [I was] hoping he would condemn the violence this very day in DC by Hamas supporters,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee, R-Ark., wrote.

Propagandists in mass media also talked about the speech, calling it “sad.”

“The kid with the stutter did good. Most heroes fight to the bitter end. He fell on his sword. He’s an old guy, but his heart is still there,” CNN analyst Van Jones said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Disciplinary Actions against Maine Mass Shooter’s Fellow Army Officers to be Kept Secret

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com