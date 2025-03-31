Quantcast
Monday, March 31, 2025

Trump Flirts w/ Third-Term Idea, Echoing Clinton and Obama

'A lot of people want me to do it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump flirted with the idea of seeking a third term in 2028, citing his popularity and potential ways to bypass the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidential terms to two. 

Trump reportedly made the remarks to NBC News host Kristen Welker, who quoted him in a Sunday write-up—echoing previous endorsements by Democratic politicians.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump is quoted as saying. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.” 

Trump also said he “likes working” when asked whether he would like a third term in office. “I’m not joking,” he added, seemingly referring to his dedication to work. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.” 

Welker then asked whether aides have presented him with plans for a third term, to which he replied: “There are methods which you could do it.” 

The NBC host asked if one of the methods involved having Vice President JD Vance as the presidential candidate and Trump as vice president. He said, “That’s one,” before warning: “But there are others, too.” 

When asked to elaborate, Trump replied, “No.” 

Under the current interpretation of the 22nd Amendment, Trump is barred from holding office again. The amendment states: 

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.” 

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution to allow a president to serve a maximum of three terms, as long as they are not consecutive. 

Democrats have previously pushed for similar measures. In 2009 and 2013, then-Rep. José E. Serrano, D-N.Y., introduced a constitutional amendment—something he had proposed in prior years—to allow then-President Barack Obama to run for a third term. 

Obama himself admitted he would have liked to serve more than once. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, he said he’d “be fine” with a third term if he could control a front person through an earpiece.

Former President Bill Clinton, also a Democrat, voiced support for amending the Constitution. 

In 2011, Clinton addressed calls for a third term in an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, stating, “I’ve always thought that should be the rule. I think as a practical matter, you couldn’t apply this to anyone who has already served, but going forward, I personally believe that should be the rule.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ Upsets ‘Snow White’ to Take No. 1 at the Box Office
Next article
Trump Fires Hundreds of Bureaucrats at Failed Institute of Peace

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com