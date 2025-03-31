Trump Flirts w/ Third-Term Idea, Echoing Clinton and Obama

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump flirted with the idea of seeking a third term in 2028, citing his popularity and potential ways to bypass the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidential terms to two.

Trump reportedly made the remarks to NBC News host Kristen Welker, who quoted him in a Sunday write-up—echoing previous endorsements by Democratic politicians.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump is quoted as saying. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.”

Trump also said he “likes working” when asked whether he would like a third term in office. “I’m not joking,” he added, seemingly referring to his dedication to work. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

Welker then asked whether aides have presented him with plans for a third term, to which he replied: “There are methods which you could do it.”

The NBC host asked if one of the methods involved having Vice President JD Vance as the presidential candidate and Trump as vice president. He said, “That’s one,” before warning: “But there are others, too.”

When asked to elaborate, Trump replied, “No.”

Under the current interpretation of the 22nd Amendment, Trump is barred from holding office again. The amendment states:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once.”

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution to allow a president to serve a maximum of three terms, as long as they are not consecutive.

Democrats have previously pushed for similar measures. In 2009 and 2013, then-Rep. José E. Serrano, D-N.Y., introduced a constitutional amendment—something he had proposed in prior years—to allow then-President Barack Obama to run for a third term.

Obama himself admitted he would have liked to serve more than once. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, he said he’d “be fine” with a third term if he could control a front person through an earpiece.

Former President Bill Clinton, also a Democrat, voiced support for amending the Constitution.

In 2011, Clinton addressed calls for a third term in an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, stating, “I’ve always thought that should be the rule. I think as a practical matter, you couldn’t apply this to anyone who has already served, but going forward, I personally believe that should be the rule.”