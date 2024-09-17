Trump Drops Evidence, List of Dems Pushing Dangerous, Violent Rhetoric

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Donald Trump campaign recently uploaded a massive list of different quotes from Democrats that possibly became the reason why two different leftists tried to assassinate him right before the crucial 2024 election.

According to the Trump campaign, the corrupt politicians’ rhetoric “inspired another attempt on President Trump’s life.”

After a far-left ideologue attempted to murder Trump while he was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2024, the Trump campaign published the extensive list the day after that.

Trump’s team compiled 39 statements that well-known Democrats made in recent years. As expected, among the people spreading the anti-Trump rhetoric were Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee, and Joe Biden, who said that Trump is “a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms” and an “existential threat.”

The Trump campaign also mentioned Biden saying that it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye” right before the first assassination attempt on Trump and Harris joking about killing Trump when he was still in the White House in 2018.

“Does one of us have to come out alive?” Harris responded to Ellen DeGeneres’s question about whether she would want to get stuck in an elevator with Trump or other Republicans while laughing hysterically.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz’s violent rhetoric was also included on the list.

“Are [Republicans] a threat to democracy? Yes. … Are they going to put people’s lives in danger? Yes,” he said.

The Trump campaign also mentioned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who previously said that “[Trump] is a threat to our democracy of the kind that we have not seen.”

The Post Millennial reported that Trump was almost murdered twice in just over the last two months, with the previous attempt happening on Sept. 15, 2024. In July, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a would-be assassin, missed his head and shot his ear instead.