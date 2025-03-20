‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Could be Classified as a Mental Illness in Minnesota

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Call it a publicity stunt, but five Republican Minnesota senators are introducing a bill to classify “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness.

The proposed bill would define TDS as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.”

“Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump’s behavior,” it continued.

The bill aims to include TDS as a mental illness that would “seriously limits a person’s capacity to function in primary aspects of daily living such as personal relations, living arrangements, work, and recreation.”

The bill was co-authored by state Sens. Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, Justin D. Eichorn and Glenn H. Gruenhagen.

In recent years the term has been used to criticized the biased obsession against Trump and his decisions.

The bill is not expected to pass as the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer Labor Party hold the majority in the state and is affiliated with Democrats.

Gruenhagen, who is one of the authors of the bill, defended the bill in a Facebook post, according to The Hill.

“People of different political persuasions can differ when discussing issues. We should be able to have civil debates without demonstrating violent and unreasonable reactions such as burning down Tesla dealerships, threatening people who wear Trump hats or committing road rage at the sight of a Trump bumper sticker on a person’s car,” the senator wrote.

He added the behavior that leftists exhibit toward Trump is unacceptable.

“This irrational behavior is unacceptable in a civil society and suggests a deeper psychological problem. That is what this bill addresses, not mere political disagreements,” he continued.