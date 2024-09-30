Trump Accuses Dems of Election Interference for Limiting Secret Service Protection at Rallies

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats this week for interfering with his 2024 campaign by failing to provide sufficient Secret Service protection for him, The Hill reported.

Citing the two failed assassination attempts against him and a reported campaign by Iran to harm him, Trump said he’s had to scale down his campaign events due to concerns that his Secret Service detail would be spread too thin. He went on to blame the Biden administration for not allocating more federal protection to his team.

“The Democrats are interfering with my Campaign by not giving us the proper number of people within Secret Service that are necessary for Security,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

“We need more Secret Service, and we need them NOW,” he added. “It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE that we have to turn away thousands of people from arenas and venues because it is not being provided to us.”

Trump’s comments came just a few days after he was reportedly forced to move the venue for his Saturday campaign rally in Wisconsin.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Trump was supposed to hold his campaign event outdoors at an airport, but he was forced to move it to a smaller venue at the last minute due to a shortage of Secret Service staff.

“The agency was never configured to provide such an elevated level of protection for an increasing number of protectees,” a senior official claimed, according to The Hill. “Our personnel and equipment are being pushed to their limits to sustain the current operational tempo.”

Secret Service’s resources were also diminished over the weekend because of the United Nations general assembly in New York City. The U.S. is required to provide protection to world leaders as the host of the UN’s general assembly, according to the UN’s charter.

Trump blasted this policy, arguing the Biden administration is spending vital resources to protect “people like the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me.”

In a follow-up post, Trump said he hoped all the rallygoers who were denied entry to his Wisconsin rally as a result of the venue change “will blame the Creeps from the Harris-Biden Administration, namely, the Opposing Party, that did this to them.”