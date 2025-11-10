Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Return to Work

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) After a reduction of 10% of flights in and out of the nation’s top airports, causing major travel disruptions, President Donald Trump is calling for air traffic controllers to get back to work.

Trump is demanding that air traffic controllers return to work, just as the federal government is poised to reopen following a historic forty-plus-day shutdown.

The president is threatening to “substantially” dock pay for any air traffic controllers who don’t return to work, while recommending that those who worked throughout the shutdown receive a $10,000 bonus for “distinguished service to our Country,” calling them “great patriots.”

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record,” Trump posted to his Truth Social account.

The president added that if any plan on quitting “in the near future,” to “not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!”

He continued by saying that anyone who plans to quit will be “quickly replaced by true Patriots” as the Federal Aviation Administration plans to replace its aging air traffic control software.

“Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU – I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY,” the president concluded.

Thousands of flights across the country were either delayed or cancelled as a result of the longest government shutdown in history, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announcing last week that the FAA would reduce flights by 10% at leading airports, adding that the number could increase to as high as 20% if the government fails to reopen.

However, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel on Monday morning, as the Senate reached an agreement to reopen the government. House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., then urgently called House members back to Washington, D.C., to vote on the measure in an effort to expedite the reopening.