Barron Trump Sets Social Media Ablaze w/ Biden-Harris Handshake

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) First Son Barron Trump, 18, set social media ablaze Monday after he extended handshakes to former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at his father’s inauguration.

Barron Trump, the youngest of the president’s children, made a “power move” by setting aside political hostilities to be cordial with Biden and Harris after Trump took the oath of office.

Barron Trump makes a POWER move versus Biden and Harris.pic.twitter.com/yYXXi4riPs — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 20, 2025

“This kid will be our President one day,” political commentator Nick Sorter wrote on X. “Bet on it.”

As Trump and his family arrived at the Capital One Arena for the inaugural parade Monday afternoon, exited chants of “Barron!” broke out as the first son made his way to his spot.

It seems that a "Barron!" chant just broke out as President Trump's family arrived at Capital One Arena for the Presidential Parade.

. pic.twitter.com/FBCtWRtYOC — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) January 20, 2025

🚨 THERE HE GOES! Barron Trump is loving the cheers, puts his hand up to his ear and eggs on the crowd to chant his name. What an amazing day for him. pic.twitter.com/A0bI0hg0jj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Trump smiled proudly as he gave Barron Trump a special shoutout, and the crowd went wild. Barron Trump egged on the crowd to cheer for him by putting his hand on his ear, and social media users called Monday “an amazing day for him.”

One person added, “this is CRAZY,” with a screenshot of the quiet yet confident Barron Trump rousing up the audience.

Others shared a video showed Barron Trump standing behind the presidential podium, which some suggesting the angle could be “foreshadowing.”

Barron Trump standing behind the President’s podium Foreshadowing? 😏

pic.twitter.com/AWpfUcEmRi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Barron Trump is the future. pic.twitter.com/epp2mrnyTd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 21, 2025

“Barron Trump is the future,” X influencer Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

Some noticed Barron Trump was “stone faced” as he stood in front of a “partying” Elon Musk inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Watching Barron Trump stone faced while Elon is partying behind him has me 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/CCG1s5pvpE — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) January 20, 2025

#9 – CNN commentators watch in awe as Barron Trump’s towering height leaves them momentarily speechless. “Yes, he’s very tall.” “Dana Bash—just looking at Barron Trump, I think he’s like 6’5” or something… 6’9”, I’m told.” pic.twitter.com/2Pp0Fmk8Fe — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, CNN anchors were in awe of Barron Trump’s towering height, one saying, “Yes, he’s very tall.”

“I think he’s like 6’5 or something like that?” an anchor told CNN’s Dana Bash, who noted that the first son’s parents before they said they “were told” Barron Trump is 6’9.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.