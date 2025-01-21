Barron Trump Sets Social Media Ablaze w/ Biden-Harris Handshake

Quantcast
Posted by Julianna Frieman
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) First Son Barron Trump, 18, set social media ablaze Monday after he extended handshakes to former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at his father’s inauguration.

Barron Trump, the youngest of the president’s children, made a “power move” by setting aside political hostilities to be cordial with Biden and Harris after Trump took the oath of office.

“This kid will be our President one day,” political commentator Nick Sorter wrote on X. “Bet on it.”

As Trump and his family arrived at the Capital One Arena for the inaugural parade Monday afternoon, exited chants of “Barron!” broke out as the first son made his way to his spot.

Trump smiled proudly as he gave Barron Trump a special shoutout, and the crowd went wild. Barron Trump egged on the crowd to cheer for him by putting his hand on his ear, and social media users called Monday “an amazing day for him.”

One person added, “this is CRAZY,” with a screenshot of the quiet yet confident Barron Trump rousing up the audience.

Others shared a video showed Barron Trump standing behind the presidential podium, which some suggesting the angle could be “foreshadowing.”

“Barron Trump is the future,” X influencer Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

Some noticed Barron Trump was “stone faced” as he stood in front of a “partying” Elon Musk inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Meanwhile, CNN anchors were in awe of Barron Trump’s towering height, one saying, “Yes, he’s very tall.”

“I think he’s like 6’5 or something like that?” an anchor told CNN’s Dana Bash, who noted that the first son’s parents before they said they “were told” Barron Trump is 6’9.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

