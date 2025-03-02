Trump Considers Ending All Aid to Ukraine

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) The White House is considering ending all aid transfers, including weapons, to Ukraine after an Oval Office press conference turned into an argumentbetween President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

According to The Washington Post, “The Trump administration is considering ending all ongoing shipments of military aid to Ukraine in response to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks in the Oval Office on Friday and his perceived intransigence in the peace process.”

If the aid is terminated, Ukraine would not receive billions of dollars in weapons from the US, including missiles and ammunition that was approved through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

The New York Times reported that weapons deliveries to Ukraine have “slowed to a trickle” even before Friday’s heated exchange. However, Trump is now considering cutting off other support to Kiev.

“The president might decide to end even the indirect support being provided by the US,” the outlet explained. “Which includes other types of military financing, intelligence sharing, training for Ukrainian troops and pilots, and hosting a call center that manages international aid at a US military base in Germany.”

Following the White House clash between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky, NBC News reported the administration was also cutting non-military aid to Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ended the Ukraine Energy Security Project, which provides Kiev with hundreds of millions of dollars to attempt to repair the country’s energy grid.

According to the outlet, other programs could be eliminated. “In addition to ending the Ukraine Energy Security Project, USAID is also dramatically downsizing its presence in Ukraine,” NBC News explained.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.