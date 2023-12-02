Quantcast
Trump Considers Ben Carson as VP

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Dr. Ben Carson
Dr. Ben Carson / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was recently revealed that former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Benjamin Carson is “the leading frontrunner” to become Donald Trump’s vice president.

Trump’s choice of running mate carries much more significance than normal due to his limit to just one more four-year term, Michael Schwarz of the Western Journal wrote.

“Urgency surrounds his campaign. He would need someone to help him win. Then, he would have much to do and a short time in which to do it,” he wrote.

Most of the conservatives who heard about the news responded positively to the report.

“Wow. Would not have guessed that. I don’t know how formidable Ben Carson would be in 2028. He’s very soft-spoken. His policy positions are rock solid though. It would be hilarious to watch leftists squirm calling Trump a ‘white supremacist’ with a black VP but that’s not really a good reason to support it, is it? L.O.L,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Former Georgia State Representative and U.S. Senate candidate Vernon Jones also praised Carson, adding that he would be a “great choice.”

“This would be a great choice. Dr. Ben Carson is a God-fearing patriot! #MAGA,” he wrote.

Trump’s choice is not surprising since Carson has always been a Trump supporter. On Nov. 1, 2023, he posted a picture of himself with Trump along with the caption, “It’s not just America that needs President Donald Trump back, the world does.”

Before that, on Oct. 29, 2023, he also offered Trump a formal endorsement.

“Our nation is in desperate need of strong leadership. A President who fights for the American people, our freedoms, our safety and our future. Donald J. Trump is that leader and I am proud to give him my full endorsement for President of the United States today. Join me in this fight to Make America Great Again!” he wrote.

