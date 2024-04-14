Quantcast
Sunday, April 14, 2024

Trump Blames Biden for Iranian Attack; Says It Wouldn’t Have Happen Under His Watch

'The weakness that we've shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets attendees during a campaign event in Schnecksville, Pa., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump reacted to the Iranian attack against Israel on Saturday evening, blaming President Joe Biden for showing weakness in foreign conflicts. 

Speaking to supporters during a Pennsylvania rally, Trump asserted that under his leadership, such a conflict wouldn’t have occurred. 

“I want to say God bless the people of Israel, they’re under attack right now,” Trump said shortly after taking the stage.

He added: “That’s because we show great weakness. The weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that. They know that. Everybody knows that.” 

Trump’s remarks came after Iran unleashed an offensive aerial attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching over 200 drones and missiles in response to a deadly Israeli airstrike two weeks prior. 

The massive Iranian attack caused minimal damage, with only a child being hurt, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari declared, as reported by the New York Times.

Later in his speech, Trump, currently seeking victory in the 2024 presidential election, reiterated his support for Israel and expressed regret for the conflict.

“America prays for Israel,” Trump added. “We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way. This is an attack that would not have happened.”

If elected in the November general election, Trump pledged to restore peace through what he described as “strength,” emphasizing the need to revive American power abroad and at home.

“We were respected four years ago all over the world,” Trump declared. “Today, we are considered a joke. It’s not going to going to be for long. Believe me. it’s not going to be for long.”

As the former president criticized Biden’s record on the economy, immigration, and world conflict, he remarked, “Everything he touches turns to shit.”

