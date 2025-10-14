Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Trump and Zelensky To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles at the White House on Friday

Russia continues to warn strongly against the US providing the missiles...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Tomahawk Chop Trumps
Melania and Donald Trump do the 'Tomahawk Chop' during Game 4 of the 2021 World Series. / IMAGE: What is happening via YouTube

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, and the two leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of the US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, Axios reported on Monday.

The US provision of Tomahawks would mark a significant escalation of the proxy war since they are nuclear-capable and have a range of more than 1,000 miles, but the Trump administration has confirmed it is considering sending the weapons. Trump suggested on Sunday that he may attempt ot use Tomahawks as leverage with Russia, saying he “might have to speak with Russia” about the missiles.

“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so. I told that to President Zelensky, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression,” the president told reporters. “I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not gonna get settled, I may send them Tomahawks.’ Russia doesn’t need that. I think it is appropriate to bring that up.”

Russia has continued to warn strongly against the US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that the provision would significantly damage US-Russia relations and reverse the diplomatic progress made since President Trump returned to office at the beginning of the year. Other Russian officials have raised the possibility of US military personnel being directly involved in the targeting process.

The feasibility of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks remains unclear since the Ukrainian military lacks the ability to fire them. Tomahawks are designed to be fired by US Navy warships and submarines, and the US has only recently developed a mobile, land-based launcher for the missiles, a system that was previously banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which the US withdrew from in 2019.

The Trump administration has found other ways to support long-range strikes inside Russia, including by providing intelligence for Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Such attacks always risk a major escalation from Russia.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Virginia Guv. Candidate Worked at Saudi Extremist School
Next article
Trump Suggests One of His Biggest Donors Cares More About Israel Than the US

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com