Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Trump Admin. Refers NY AG Leticia James to DOJ for Possible Prosecution

'Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media outside New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing James in an effort to force her to turn over unreleased interviews from the damaging sexual misconduct investigation that led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) New York Attorney General Letitia James infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Now, the tables have apparently turned. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred James to the Justice Department for possible charges of mortgage fraud.

“Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms,” FHFA Director William Pulte said Tuesday in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

“While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications,” he wrote.

In one instance, James allegedly said in mortgage forms that she was married to her father so she could get a better rate on her loan.

According to the New York Post, the criminal referral against James came the same day as her office announced that it was investigating potential insider trading related to the 90-day pause President Trump put on “reciprocal” tariffs last week.

The referral also comes about two months after Bondi filed civil charges against the state of New York, citing the state’s failure to comply with federal law in enforcing immigration laws.

In the lawsuit, Bondi specifically named James, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mark Schroder, the New York commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles .

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Lawyers Will Test-Fire His Rifle

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com