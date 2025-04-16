Trump Admin. Refers NY AG Leticia James to DOJ for Possible Prosecution

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) New York Attorney General Letitia James infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Now, the tables have apparently turned. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency has referred James to the Justice Department for possible charges of mortgage fraud.

BREAKING: A criminal referral has been sent to the Department of Justice, accusing New York AG Letitia James of mortgage fraud. How the tables have turned… Fox News is now reporting that the Federal Housing Finance Agency has sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam… pic.twitter.com/7KHpkoOGpk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

“Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms,” FHFA Director William Pulte said Tuesday in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

“While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications,” he wrote.

In one instance, James allegedly said in mortgage forms that she was married to her father so she could get a better rate on her loan.

According to the New York Post, the criminal referral against James came the same day as her office announced that it was investigating potential insider trading related to the 90-day pause President Trump put on “reciprocal” tariffs last week.

🚨 US Federal Housing Finance Agency Director @pulte has referred NY AG Letitia James to the DOJ for alleged mortgage fraud. pic.twitter.com/L9l96DBhOZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2025

The referral also comes about two months after Bondi filed civil charges against the state of New York, citing the state’s failure to comply with federal law in enforcing immigration laws.

In the lawsuit, Bondi specifically named James, along with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mark Schroder, the New York commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles .

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.