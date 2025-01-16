Quantcast
Trump Reveals New Admin Blacklist Including ‘Bird Brain’

'For those who say that Trump is reformed, that he’s grown, that he’s gonna be a normal president, this is the kinda thing... that demonstrates he hasn’t changed at all...'

Nikki Haley
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump revealed Wednesday the ill-famed 11 people he would never let have a hand in his incoming administration—and they all suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump said he had already hired 1,000 “outstanding” employees to work in his incoming administration before name-dropping several “Republican” turncoats he would never want to touch his second presidency.

Trump blacklisted the following obstructionists from his administration: Charles Koch, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Mark Milley, James Mattis and Mark Esper.

“In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social . “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On her SiriusXM podcast, Nikki Haley Live, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador turned primary rival claimed in mid-November that she turned down a job offer from Steve Witkoff, who came to be the president-elect’s pick for Middle East envoy.

“I have no interest in being in [Trump’s] cabinet,” Haley said at the time.

She has yet to respond to Trump’s Wednesday announcement.

Thursday morning, Bolton took to CNN to address his ban from the incoming Trump administration.

He said Trump and his allies were overconfident and “in the rapture.”

“For those who say that Trump is reformed, that he’s grown, that he’s gonna be a normal president, this is the kinda thing like the Mar-a-Lago press conference last week, that demonstrates he hasn’t changed at all,” Bolton told CNN This Morning anchor Kasie Hunt.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

