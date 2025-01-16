Quantcast
Thursday, January 16, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre Nearly Cries Making Excuses for Biden’s Poor Exit Polls

'The American people have gone through a lot in these four years. And so, we understand that it’s going to take a little bit of time for them, for folks to see the impact that this administration has had...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on the verge of tears Wednesday as she made excuses for President Joe Biden’s dismal exit polls.

Jean-Pierre appeared on PBS NewsHour the night of Biden’s farewell address, where she was pressed by the anchor about the lame duck Democrat’s final jobs approval rating.

Only 42% of Americans approved of Biden’s jobs performance, while 50% disapproved, according to a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll.

With glossy eyes, Jean-Pierre claimed Americans had not yet felt the impact of the Biden administration.

“The American people have gone through a lot in these four years. And so, we understand that it’s going to take a little bit of time for them, for folks to see the impact that this administration has had,” Biden’s mouthpiece spouted off.

She added that non-specific “facts” and “data” prove Biden wasn’t a disaster, but her words contradicted the outgoing 82-year-old president’s flailing final presidential favorability rating.

Approximately 58% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Biden as he prepares to leave office, CNN reported. Just 33% of those polled said they have a favorable view of Biden.

More specifically, Biden was underwater on all issues.

He brought in net-negative approval results on immigration (31%), foreign affairs (32%), the economy (33%), healthcare policy (43%), environmental policy (44%) and protecting American democracy (46%), according to the outlet.

In his farewell address, Biden plagiarized former President Dwight Eisenhower by warning Americans of a “tech industrial complex” — despite years of Democrats weaponizing big tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta against President-elect Donald Trump.

“He’s trying to be the new Eisenhower,” former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen said Thursday morning on Fox and Friends.

Thiessen noted that working-class voters took down Biden and his big tech buddies by electing Trump, who only had the backing of one social media mogul, Elon Musk.

“The idea that Joe Biden was defeated by some new oligarchy? He was actually defeated by working-class Americans,” Thiessen explained.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Reveals New Admin Blacklist Including ‘Bird Brain’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com