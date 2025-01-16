Karine Jean-Pierre Nearly Cries Making Excuses for Biden’s Poor Exit Polls

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on the verge of tears Wednesday as she made excuses for President Joe Biden’s dismal exit polls.

Jean-Pierre appeared on PBS NewsHour the night of Biden’s farewell address, where she was pressed by the anchor about the lame duck Democrat’s final jobs approval rating.

Only 42% of Americans approved of Biden’s jobs performance, while 50% disapproved, according to a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll.

Karine Jean-Pierre on the verge of tears as she is confronted by Biden’s exit job performance. She says “it’s going to take a little bit of time” for Americans to feel the impact of the Biden administration. …I think she’s off by 4 years. pic.twitter.com/6vyeFx0NHl — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 16, 2025

With glossy eyes, Jean-Pierre claimed Americans had not yet felt the impact of the Biden administration.

“The American people have gone through a lot in these four years. And so, we understand that it’s going to take a little bit of time for them, for folks to see the impact that this administration has had,” Biden’s mouthpiece spouted off.

She added that non-specific “facts” and “data” prove Biden wasn’t a disaster, but her words contradicted the outgoing 82-year-old president’s flailing final presidential favorability rating.

Approximately 58% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Biden as he prepares to leave office, CNN reported. Just 33% of those polled said they have a favorable view of Biden.

More specifically, Biden was underwater on all issues.

He brought in net-negative approval results on immigration (31%), foreign affairs (32%), the economy (33%), healthcare policy (43%), environmental policy (44%) and protecting American democracy (46%), according to the outlet.

In his farewell address, Biden plagiarized former President Dwight Eisenhower by warning Americans of a “tech industrial complex” — despite years of Democrats weaponizing big tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta against President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden shares concerns about "the potential rise of a tech industrial complex" during his farewell address. "Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power… The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for… pic.twitter.com/X45o31gpUF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 16, 2025

“He’s trying to be the new Eisenhower,” former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen said Thursday morning on Fox and Friends.

Thiessen noted that working-class voters took down Biden and his big tech buddies by electing Trump, who only had the backing of one social media mogul, Elon Musk.

Marc Thiessen RIPS Biden’s farewell address warning of a “tech industrial complex” under Trump. “He’s trying to be the new Eisenhower.” “The idea that Joe Biden was defeated by some new oligarchy? He was actually defeated by working-class Americans.” pic.twitter.com/597kCYQ4RB — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 16, 2025

“The idea that Joe Biden was defeated by some new oligarchy? He was actually defeated by working-class Americans,” Thiessen explained.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.