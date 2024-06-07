Quantcast
Transgender Shooter’s Manifesto Released: ‘My Penis Exists in My Head’

'So now in America, it makes one a criminal to have a gun or, be transgender, or non-binary...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Audrey Hale. PHOTO: Nashville PD
Audrey Hale. PHOTO: Nashville PD

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Nashville mass shooter Audrey Hale’s “manifesto” was released this week revealing ramblings about transgenderism, violent fantasies and numerous indications of mental illness.

Hale’s writings were reported on this week by the Tennessee Star, which sued the U.S. government for the shooter’s manifesto.

“So now in America, it makes one a criminal to have a gun or, be transgender, or non-binary,” Hale reportedly wrote in one journal entry. “God I hate those s***head politicians.”

Hale also reportedly wrote about having deep regret in hitting puberty before blockers were available.

“2007 was the birth of puberty blockers and a newfound discovery for treatment of non-conforming transgender children,” Hale wrote. “I’d kill to have those resources.”

Additionally, Hale reportedly fantasized about having sex as a man by creating scenes with stuffed animals.

‘I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony,’ she wrote.

“God, I am such a pervert.”

Hale, a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man at the time of the mass shooting, gunned down three Christian children and three adults in March 2023 before being killed by law enforcement. In the subsequent investigation, officials discovered the manifesto in Hale’s apartment.

Public interest and concern over what drove the trans mass shooter’s rage has led to intensified calls for the release of the manifesto, which reportedly reveals in chilling details what Hale had planned.

The first three pages the purported manifesto were leaked to conservative broadcaster Steven Crowder last November. The Nashville Police Department reportedly suspended seven detectives over the leak.

The portion of the manifesto that was leaked purportedly revealed Hale had been planning the school shooting for years, and that she deliberately targeted “white privileged” “cr*****s” and “f****ts.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m ready… I hope my victims aren’t,” Hale wrote. “My only fear is if anything goes wrong. I’ll do my best to prevent any of the sort. God let my wrath take over my anxiety. It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick. I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

