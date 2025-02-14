(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An 18-year-old Indiana high school student is reportedly facing charges for planning a mass school shooting at a local high school.

WTHR in Mooresville reported Friday that the local police received a tip earlier this week from the FBI about someone who was potentially planning a school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

“During the department’s investigation, officers identified the person of interest as Trinity Shockley, of Mooresville,” WTHR reported. “Court documents say Trinity is transgender, going by the name Jamie.”

Court records reportedly state that Shockley sent numerous threatening messages to people on the gaming platform Discord. Those messages included, “”I’ve been planning this for a YEAR,” and “Parkland part two”—a reference to the Parkland school shooting, where Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018.

Shockley also allegedly posted photos of 10 AR-15 magazines, as well as a photo of South Carolina mass shooter Dylan Roof.

Mooresville police detectives executed a search warrant on Shockley’s home on Wednesday, reportedly finding multiple photos of Roof, Cruz and Andrew Blaze—who killed three co-workers at a Pennsylvania supermarket in June 2017—in her bedroom.

Shockley reportedly told police was “joking” and “would never do that and does not have access to a gun.” A law enforcement addivafit further stated that “Trinity wants to be in the FBI and is planning to attend Ivy Tech for criminology after she graduates in three months.”

She was arrested anyway, and is being held without bond.

She faces one count of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of intimidation, threat to commit terrorism.

“Detectives also spoke with school officials, as the head of mental health for the district allegedly said Shockley sought mental health resources multiple times since Shockley was a freshman,” WTHR added.

“However, the official said Shockley’s father denied Shockley’s access to the resources, with the official saying Shockley’s father “did not believe in mental health treatment and did not take (Shockley’s) conditions seriously,” according to court documents.”

Shockley’s arrest is the latest case where a mentally disturbed teenager plotted an act of terrorism on Discord.

Perhaps the most infamous Discord-linked shooting occurred in May 2022, when white supremacist Payton Gendron killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. Disturbingly, Gendron may have been chatting on Discord with a “retired federal agent” moments before he killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, according to The Buffalo News.

Gendron’s shooting was followed by other attacks that had early warning signs on Dicord.

In January 2024, 17-year-old mass shooter Dylan Butler—who killed a sixth grader, injured four others and fatally shot himself at a school in Iowa—was reported to have been in an extremist Discord chatroom. NBC reported days after the shooting that Butler was a member of a Discord group called “School Massacres Discussion,” which was dedicated to discussing school shootings. According to NBC, another Discord user had notified the FBI about the chatroom months before the attack.

Another Discord-linked shooting occurred some two months after the Butler shooting on Sept. 4, when 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people. After Gray’s shooting, the FBI admitted that Gray had been on its radar—but insisted that there was “no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action” against the teenager before his shooting spree.

About three months later, 15-year-old female student Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire during a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin—killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself.

Rupnow’s apparent manifesto, which was published on Discord before her shooting, references previous school shooters, including the same ones that apparently infatuated Shockley.