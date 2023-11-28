Trans Person Arrested for Threatening to Rape Christian Children, Copy Nashville Shooter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Illinois transgender person Jason Lee Willie, who goes by the first name Alexia, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly threatening to rape and kill Christian children.

Willie, a 47-year old who was purportedly inspired by the Nashville transgender shooter, faces 14 felony counts of Interstate Communication of a Threat to Injure.

According to court records, the FBI received an online tip in August from “Meet Group,” the custodian of records for the global social networking app “MeetMe.” Meet Group reported that an account holder with the username “Mentally Unstable” had made threats to shoot children in school.

“We’re out here walking into your school, shooting your children, and I’m gonna tell you right now, I’m gonna be one of them and the FBI isn’t gonna stop me, but I’m gonna kill your children out here,” Willie allegedly said, using the “Mentally Unstable” account.

The Perry County Sheriff in Illinois was informed of the threat, and arrested Willie in August. When Willie was released from custody, the trans person immediately started making threats again—prompting the person’s roommate, Joseph Kennedy, to call law enforcement.

“In a signed and written statement, Kennedy said that WILLIE had been getting worse since being released from custody and had resumed making threats to people online and to kill their children,” the Justice Department said in a court filing earlier this month.

“Kennedy said that he told WILLIE to stop, and WILLIE told Kennedy that she would kill him too. Kennedy said that WILLIE had twice threatened to kill Kennedy or shoot him in his sleep in just the previous week.”

An FBI investigation found that Willie has been making online threats since at least 2018.

“In December of 2018, the FBI received reports of a threat on Facebook in which WILLIE claimed to have killed a preacher that had molested WILLIE and hundreds of other children and that millions would die, and that WILLIE was the entity mentioned by the United Nations coming to change humanity and that God was with WILLIE,” the DOJ said.

“In November of 2019, Amazon reported an online threat on Twitch (an online video communication platform often used by gamers) to kill people using bombs and an assertion that WILLIE will feel better when ‘they [people who discriminate against trans rights]’ are dead. The FBI spoke with WILLIE who claimed to not be sincere in the threats and claimed to have no firearms,” the DOJ added.

“In August of 2020, the FBI received reports of threatening Facebook posts by WILLIE about soon making ‘public appearances’ to bring ‘something greater than any law’ and that ‘all inhumanity will be destroyed.’ In June of 2022, the FBI received a complaint … of postings by WILLIE that included the following language: ‘I’ll see ur daughters in the restrooms..were coming for em all.’”

To top it off, Willie allegedly posted right after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee in March, when a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man gunned down three Christian children and three adults.

“A person in Tennessee walked into one of your schools and shot up a bunch of your Christian daughters. That’s not the last of them if you don’t shut your f—ing mouth. Such the f—- up out here, you understand me, X? There is nothing you can do about me motherf—–. Okay?” Willie reportedly said in an online video.

Willie has pleaded not guilty and has a trial set for Jan. 16.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.