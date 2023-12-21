Trans Activist Who Campaigned for Pa. Dems Charged w/ Sexually Assaulting Children

(Headline USA) A prominent transgender activist who has campaigned on behalf of several Democratic politicians was arrested on Monday and charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse and assault.

Kendall Stephens, a biological male who identifies as a woman, became a well-known activist in Pennsylvania politics and LGBT circles after being allegedly assaulted in 2020.

Stephens has appeared at events for Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro even bragged in 2022 that he had secured Stephens’s endorsement.

“Nearly three years ago, Kendall Stephens endured a frightening crime that was intended to demean and silence her,” Krasner said in 2021, using Stephens’s “preferred” female pronouns.

“Instead, Ms. Stephens continues to speak out loudly on behalf of other queer victims of violent crime—all while pursuing graduate studies,” he continued. “This criminal case is now closed, but Ms. Stephens will never stop fighting for the respect, support and protections that queer people deserve in order to live safely, freely and joyfully.”

But this week, Stephens was charged with eight crimes—including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault of underaged individuals, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Law enforcement said they began their investigation into Stephens three months ago after the grandmother of one of the victims informed police that Stephens sexually assaulted her grandchild. The investigation then revealed that Stephens allegedly sexually assaulted two boys, ages 14 and 9.

Stephens allegedly abused one boy on at least three occasions when he was just 8 years old.

Another victim reportedly told police that Stephens gave him gifts “out of nowhere” to “keep him quiet.” Stephens also allegedly threatened that the victim would be locked up if he told anyone about the assault.

Krasner’s office has referred to the case to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General given the conflict of interest regarding Stephens’s past political advocacy for Krasner.

Stephens is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29. A judge set bail at $250,000.