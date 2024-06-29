Quantcast
Saturday, June 29, 2024

Tractor Supply Drops Woke Policies After Conservative Boycott

'Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance, and we don’t take that lightly...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Tractor Supply Company
A Tractor Supply Company employee poses with the store display of a giant rainbow cock. / PHOTO: @tractorsupply via Instagram

(Headline USA) Tractor Supply apologized to its customers and announced it would do away with “woke” initiatives after facing backlash from customers.

The farming supplies retailer has been facing a boycott for the past month over its support for leftist initiatives, such as LGBT Pride festivals and climate change emissions goals, and discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion hiring requirements.

As a result, shares of Tractor Supply have fallen about 3% in the past month.

In a statement on Thursday, Tractor Supply said it has “hard from customers that we have disappointed them” and decided to take their “feedback to heart,” the Washington Times reported.

Moving forward, Tractor Supply said it will focus on “rural priorities,” not woke policies.

It agreed to cease sponsorship of “nonbusiness activities” such as Pride festivals and voting campaigns, and stop sending data to the left-wing Human Rights Campaign.

The company also announced it would drop its DEI goals and ax all DEI positions within the corporation. 

Additionally, Tractor Supply said it would abandon its previous goal to cut carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and instead prioritize land and water conservation initiatives.

“We work hard to live up to our mission and values every day and represent the values of the communities and customers we serve,” Tractor Supply said in its statement. “We will continue to listen to our customers and team members. Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance, and we don’t take that lightly.”

The Human Rights Campaign blasted Tractor Supply in a statement, calling its decision to abandon financially perilous woke policies “short-sighted.”

This is not the first time customers have used their buying power to push back on corporate leftism.

Bud Light and Target faced their own boycotts last year, losing billions of dollars in stock value as a result. Target, for example, lost $10 billion in market valuation in just 10 days after launching a Pride collection geared toward children.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Reddit Confession Unravels Foreign Student’s College Scholarship Fraud
Next article
MURDOCK: Fact-Checking Biden’s Unholy Trinity of Blarney from CNN Debate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com