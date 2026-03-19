Thursday, March 19, 2026

TPUSA Chapter Cuts Ties with National Organization, Citing Exploitation of Charlie Kirk’s Legacy

The split came less than a week after TPUSA's national CEO visited Arkansas alongside Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders...

Posted by Jose Nino
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(José Niño, Headline USA) The University of Arkansas chapter of Turning Point USA has reportedly voted to sever ties with the national organization and rebrand as Young American Revival .

Chapter president Dino Fantegrossi, who had been involved with the organization for ten semesters and held leadership roles for five of them, announced the decision on Tuesday. The disaffiliation came less than a week after TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk visited Arkansas alongside Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to announce a state proclamation endorsing the organization, per a report by KATV.

The central grievance centers on how TPUSA has invoked the name of founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk was shot by a sniper while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah during what was billed as the “American Comeback Tour.” He was 31 years old. 

His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, reportedly expressed support for left-wing rhetoric. Following Kirk’s death, his widow Erika Kirk assumed leadership of the organization.

According to KNWA, Fantegrossi said the chapter took issue with how national TPUSA has repeatedly invoked Kirk’s memory.

“We are generally put off by how Charlie Kirk has been used by TPUSA since his assassination,” Fantegrossi said. “Statements like ‘Charlie would have said’ and ‘Charlie would have wanted’ have felt in many instances disingenuous and manipulative.”

Per a report by IB Times, Fantegrossi noted that Kirk “cannot speak for himself anymore” and accused the national organization of becoming “overly focused on metrics, pursuing viral cultural moments, and generally seeking relevance” rather than advancing real conservative policy goals. He wrote that TPUSA had lost its “guiding north star” and had become a participant in a “performative culture war” rather than a serious legislative force.

The rebrand also frees the group from 501(c)(3) nonprofit status restrictions, allowing them to directly support and campaign for grassroots conservative candidates.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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