Friday, April 12, 2024

Tlaib Melts Down after Fox Reporter Asks Her to Condemn ‘Death to America’ Chant

'I don’t talk to people who use racist tropes...'

(Headline USA“Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., erupted at a reporter on Wednesday who asked if she condemned the viral “Death to America” protest that took place in her district last week.

Tlaib has been silent on the Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan that took place April 5, during which protesters chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” 

When asked by Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn whether she condemned the chants, Tlaib yelled, “I don’t talk to Fox News.”

As Vaughn continued to press her, Tlaib repeated, “I don’t talk to people who use racist tropes.”

Vaughn pressed, “Why can’t you just say whether you condemn people that say ‘Death to America’? Why are you afraid to talk to Fox?”

Tlaib replied, “Fox News is not—listen, using racist tropes towards my community is what Fox News is about, and I don’t talk to Fox News.”

Vaughn asked whether Tlaib thought the “Death to America” chant was racist, prompting Tlaib to accuse the reporter of Islamophobia.

“I’m talking about your guys’ racist tropes,” Tlaib continued. “You know, you guys know exactly what you do, and I know you’re Islamaphobic, but you guys gotta deal with it on your own selves, you’re not gonna use me.”

Ultimately, the congresswoman refused to say whether she condemned the “Death to America” protest.

Many other Democrats, however, including the White House and the mayor of Dearborn, have denounced the protest as “hateful.”

Tlaib was censured by her own colleagues last year for comments she made about the Israel–Gaza war, including her defense of the anti-Semitic slogan, “From the river to the sea.”

She has been one of the leading leftist critics of the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel, even working with her sister to launch an “uncommitted” protest vote in Michigan’s Democratic primary earlier this year.

Vaughn has become the bane of several “Squad” members’ existence, regularly ambushing them in the hallways with uncomfortable and challenging question.

She previously invited Tlaib to condemn Hamas baby decapitations, but was similarly stonewalled.

She also was berated by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and was insulted by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who instructed staff to “Ignore this crazy lady” after Vaughn pressed her on Hamas terrorism.

Previous article
Top Dem. in N.M. Arraigned in Federal Corruption Case for Allegedly Stealing School Funds

