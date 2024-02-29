Tlaib Gloats over ‘Uncommitted’ Vote Success in Michigan

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., gloated over President Joe Biden losing thousands of votes in Michigan’s Democratic primary election Tuesday, encouraging leftists in other states to ditch the president as well over his continued support for Israel.

“I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted,” the outspoken Hamas supporter said in a video posted on Twitter via the political-action committee Listen to Michigan.

“We must protect our democracy,” Tlaib added. “We must make sure that our government is about us, about the people.”

More than 100,000 Democratic voters in Michigan—or 13% of the Democratic vote total—wrote in “uncommitted” instead of voting for Biden, raising concerns that Biden’s reelection bid may be in jeopardy in the swing state.

Many of the protest votes came from cities with large Muslim populations, including Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck.

“When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire, yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say, ‘Listen. Listen to Michigan,’” Tlaib said. “Listen to the majority of Americans who are saying, ‘Enough. No more wars. No more using our dollars to fund genocide. No more.’”

Tlaib’s sister, Layla Elabed, led the protest-vote campaign against Biden. She warned that although these voters won’t support former President Donald Trump in November, they won’t support Biden either.

“We cannot afford to pay the bill for disregarding Palestinian lives should it come due in November,” she said.

Another leftist organization behind the movement, Our Revolution, agreed, releasing a statement on Wednesday: “Change course now on Gaza or risk alienating key voter blocs needed to defeat Trump in November.”

Tlaib is the only “Squad” member to come out against Biden. She was censured by her colleagues in the House last November for spreading “false narratives” about the Israeli–Gaza conflict and making anti-Semitic remarks.