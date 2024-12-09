Tim Walz ‘Was a Little Surprised’ about Kamala Losing to Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told KSTP-TV in a Thursday interview he was surprised that Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Walz told the outlet he felt as though there was momentum on the Harris campaign.

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way, and it obviously wasn’t at the end,” he said.

The former Harris running mate added he was surprised by the outcome of the 2024 election.

“So yeah, I was a little surprised,” he added. “I thought we had a positive message and I thought the country was ready for that.”

Walz was asked if he believed he hurt Harris’s campaign.

“History will write that. It wasn’t my decision to make,” he continued. “It was the vice president’s decision… as I said in this campaign, when you asked the question, were there things you could have done differently?”

He elaborated that they could have done things different, but expressed he “did the best I could.”

Walz stated he was happy to return to Minnesota.

“Coming back here now and having the privilege to be able to continue to do this work feels really good,” he said. “And I’m actually really looking forward to this legislative session with some different dynamics around it.”

Trump ultimately won all seven swing states and claimed the popular vote as well.

While this was Walz first time speaking out since the election, his daughter Hope took to social media shortly after the loss.

She criticized Americans who voted for Trump and claimed citizens did not deserve Harris.

“This country does not deserve Kamala Harris,” Hope Walz said. “That woman should go live her best life wherever she wants, doing whatever she wants, because we don’t deserve her at this point.”