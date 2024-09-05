Tim Walz Subpoenaed over His Role in ‘Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the Nation’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. and Democratic candidate for vice president Tim Walz has been subpoenaed over his role in what has reportedly been called the “largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation.” Subpoenas were also sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and its inspector general.

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-NC, announced the subpoenas Wednesday.

🚨 Tim Walz's admin. subpoenaed by @virginiafoxx related to the "largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation." How much did the governor know about the criminal activity that stole $250 million in taxpayer funds intended to feed children in need? More⬇️https://t.co/rTJ9NbwKd8 pic.twitter.com/Ebrpe4dZMV — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) September 4, 2024

The subpoenas stem from a massive fraud case, in which a U.S. attorney charged 70 individuals associated with Minnesota-based Feeding Our Future in 2022 for their alleged roles in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture of over $250 million in taxpayer funds—money intended to feed hungry children.

According to the charges, Feeding Our Future’s leader and other individuals “conspired to fraudulently claim $250 million in federal meals funds that were allegedly spent instead on luxury vehicles, real estate, and other unlawful purchases,” Foxx’s office said in a press release. Five individuals have been convicted of fraud to date.

Now, Foxx’s committee wants to know what Walz’s involvement with the fraud was.

“As the chief executive and the highest ranking official in the state of Minnesota, you are responsible for the [Education Department] and its administration of [Federal Child Nutrition Programs] …Statements in the press by you and your representatives indicate that you and other executive officers were involved, or had knowledge of, MDE’s administration of the FCNP and responsibilities and actions regarding the massive fraud.”

Walz has denied that the Minnesota state government was involved in any criminality.

“There’s not a single state employee that was implicated in doing anything that was illegal. They simply didn’t do as much due diligence as they should’ve,” Walz told reporters in June, when a scathing audit was released about the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.

The subpoena against Walz demands a slew of documents, including all records with Minnesota Department of Education referring to Feeding our Future, all records with the FBI referring to the fraud allegations, all documents and communications referring to FOF partnering with the “Refugee Resettlement Taskforce from Governor Walz’s Office,” and other records.

Walz has until Sept. 18 to comply with the subpoena.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.