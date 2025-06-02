Tim Walz Equates ICE Agents w/ Nazis

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democrats are ramping up their inflammatory rhetoric against federal immigration officers enforcing President Donald Trump’s policies on illegal aliens.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Dan Goldman, both Democrats, painted Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “Gestapo,” a reference to Nazi Germany’s secret police.

Their comments come as ICE agents apprehend illegal aliens outside courtrooms once their asylum cases are dismissed or rejected, meaning they have no legal basis to remain in the U.S.

During a commencement ceremony speech at the U of M, Gov. Tim Walz described federal ICE agents as "Trump's modern-day Gestapo.” pic.twitter.com/D6mFIyH9Pm — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) May 18, 2025

At the May 17 commencement for University of Minnesota Law School graduates, Walz compared ICE raids to how the Gestapo targeted dissenters under Adolf Hitler.

“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets,” Walz claimed. “They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons, no chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans and disappeared.”

Goldman echoed these sentiments at an “emergency” press conference on Thursday.

“This is Gestapo-like behavior where plain clothes officers wearing masks are terrorizing immigrants who are doing the right thing by going to court, following up on their immigration proceedings and trying to come into this country lawfully, which is through asylum,” Goldman misleadingly said.

It is absolutely sickening for Congressman Goldman to compare ICE law enforcement agents to the Nazi Gestapo. When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being… pic.twitter.com/bViLm1VEYQ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 30, 2025

San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera similarly called ICE agents “terrorists” in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“These are federal agents carrying out raids on under the false pretense of ‘safety.’ This isn’t safety. It’s state-sponsored terrorism,” he said without any evidence.

ICE raids outside or near courtrooms are part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the massive influx of illegal aliens who entered the country during Biden’s open-border era.