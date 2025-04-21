Monday, April 21, 2025

Thief Steals DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Purse on Easter Sunday

'The DHS secretary had just finished paying when she felt a brush against her leg — which she initially thought was one of her grandchildren before realizing her bag was missing...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem apparently can’t even secure her own purse.

The New York Post reported Monday that Noem was eating at The Capital Burger about a mile away from the White House on Easter Sunday, when a thief stole her personal bag, which had $3,000 in cash and her passport in it.

“The DHS secretary had just finished paying when she felt a brush against her leg — which she initially thought was one of her grandchildren before realizing her bag was missing,” the Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. “Noem’s bag also contained her driver’s license, passport, DHS badge, makeup, checks, medication, and apartment keys.”

The thief, who was captured on surveillance video, was reportedly still at large as of the publication of this article. The suspect is reportedly a white man who was wearing a surgical mask.

According to RealClearPolitics, Noem had so much cash because she was taking her entire family out shopping.

“Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren — she was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson reportedly told RealClearPolitics

It’s unclear whether Noem had protection from the Secret Service. If so, the incident marks yet another security failure for that agency.

The Secret Service, which hasn’t commented on the matter, has reportedly launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s credit cards or other financial instruments.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
JD Vance Was among the Last Leaders to Meet w/ Pope Francis
Next article
Unstoppable Gold

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com