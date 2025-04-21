Thief Steals DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Purse on Easter Sunday

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem apparently can’t even secure her own purse.

The New York Post reported Monday that Noem was eating at The Capital Burger about a mile away from the White House on Easter Sunday, when a thief stole her personal bag, which had $3,000 in cash and her passport in it.

“The DHS secretary had just finished paying when she felt a brush against her leg — which she initially thought was one of her grandchildren before realizing her bag was missing,” the Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. “Noem’s bag also contained her driver’s license, passport, DHS badge, makeup, checks, medication, and apartment keys.”

The thief, who was captured on surveillance video, was reportedly still at large as of the publication of this article. The suspect is reportedly a white man who was wearing a surgical mask.

Kristi Noem’s purse, with $3K cash inside, snatched by thief during outing at DC restaurant https://t.co/BhYoq6HWht pic.twitter.com/lPTrclukNd — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2025

According to RealClearPolitics, Noem had so much cash because she was taking her entire family out shopping.

“Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren — she was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” a DHS spokesperson reportedly told RealClearPolitics

It’s unclear whether Noem had protection from the Secret Service. If so, the incident marks yet another security failure for that agency.

The Secret Service, which hasn’t commented on the matter, has reportedly launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s credit cards or other financial instruments.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.