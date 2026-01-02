The Top Five Precious Metals Stories of 2025

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) What were the biggest precious metals stories of 2025? There were plenty to choose from.

The biggest story is the impressive yearly gain for all the precious metals.

Gold up over 64 percent

Silver up just under 148 percent

Platinum gained 125.9 percent

Palladium up just over 80 percent

So, which stories that Money Metals covered this year, as precious metals surged, rank as the top stories? I polled some of my colleagues and came up with this top five. They are in no particular order.

There were plenty of other momentous events this year, including the U.S. adding silver to its list of critical minerals, the national debt eclipsing $38 trillion even as the U.S. ran the fourth-biggest deficit in history despite record tariff revenue, silver breaking out from a 50-year ‘cup and handle’ pattern, and more. I’m sure there is something I’m forgetting!

We thank you for following our work here at Money Metals. Our goal is to be a go-to source for precious metals news, and we look forward to covering the momentous stories of 2026!

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.