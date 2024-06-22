Quantcast
Saturday, June 22, 2024

Teachers Union Pushes Climate Demands in Negotiations

'They don’t want to talk about how the kids are failing in Chicago Public Schools, how minority kids are failing, how people are leaving,..'

Posted by Editor 5
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago. / PHOTO: AP

(Jim Talamonti, The Center Square) – The Chicago Teachers Union is pushing its Green Schools Campaign in negotiations with Chicago Public Schools.

The union wants retro-fitted buildings, solar panels, electric school buses and carbon-neutral programs, in addition to major increases in pay and staffing levels.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said it was students who pushed the union to bargain about things not immediately connected to reading, writing and arithmetic.

“They don’t want to talk about how the kids are failing in Chicago Public Schools, how minority kids are failing, how people are leaving,” Fiedler said.

CPS enrollment is down about 20% since 2010. Taxpayer funding of CPS has increased more than 50% during the same period.

Fiedler explained that the climate demands are CTU’s Green New Deal.

“How is any of this going to solve the immediate problem that most of the children, who are Chicago children, cannot read, cannot write, and cannot compute?” Fiedler asked.

Both Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Teachers Union negotiators focused on the union’s Green Schools Campaign during their first public negotiating session.

Fiedler said it is a disgrace that the Chicago mayor and teachers union boss are focused on green schools 15-to-20 years down the road.

“Are the kids in Chicago Public Schools right now throwaway kids Brandon Johnson? Are those throwaway kids Stacy Davis Gates? Do those kids matter? They matter a lot,” Fiedler said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Health Care Company CEO Convicted of Insider Trading

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com