Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Teachers Union Boss Endorses Kamala in Unhinged Rant About Fascism

'Progress is indeed possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in an unhinged rant on Monday.

Speaking at the American Federation of Teachers’ annual convention in Texas, Weingarten warned that if Democrats don’t defeat former President Donald Trump, the U.S. could descend into “fascism” and violence.

“The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation,” Weingarten said. “Progress is indeed possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear.”

The violence will come later, after Trump is voted in, Weingarten suggested, claiming it is “seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door.”

She urged the union’s teachers to vote against him, arguing, “Voting is still our best defense against tyranny and fascism.”

At one point, Weingarten started jumping up and down as she continued to yell into the microphone.

“When the history books are written about this moment, let them record that we the people united, mobilized and voted down this existential threat to democracy and freedom,” she shouted. “That we continued the march for progress, that we laid the foundation for a better future and that we sought to create a more perfect union. Progress is possible. Keep marching.”

She then put up images of Trump and Harris next to each other, warning that Trump would “deport millions of immigrants and roll back all of the Biden-Harris initiatives.”

Referring to the assassination attempt of Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month, Weingarten claimed she hoped Trump was a changed man, but insisted he was still selfish and evil.

“Does anyone in this room doubt that if Donald Trump is given a choice between what is good for him and what is good for working families, which he would choose?” she asked with a hand to her ear as teachers yelled, “No!” from the crowd.

