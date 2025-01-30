Quantcast
Thursday, January 30, 2025

TD Issues Red Alert: “Explosive Upside Convexity in Silver Markets…”

Posted by Money Metals News Service
TD Issues Red Alert:

(Money Metals News Service) Gold is breaking out to new all-time highs this morning, rising $25 to top $2,795 per ounce.

At the same time, silver continues its march upwards, rising another 60 cents this morning to trade at $31.65 per ounce.

High drama in the institutional markets for gold and silver — unfolding mostly in the background over the past 45 days – may finally be bleeding out into the mainstream.

Specifically, Trump’s threat to impose import tariffs has led to a mad scramble at the institutional level to transport gold and silver bullion into the United States from all over the world before any potential tariffs are put into place.

A short squeeze may be unfolding at the COMEX; some traders are having difficulty sourcing metal and are closing out hedges to avoid getting caught on the wrong side of the trade.

On Wednesday, an analyst at TD Commodities warned the market is especially underestimating the possibility of a big move in silver, writing “explosive upside convexity in silver markets remains severely underpriced, particularly with few days remaining until the proposed deadline for tariffs for Canada & Mexico.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been pounding the table for lower rates and loudly blamed the Fed yesterday for causing the inflation America has seen in recent years.

“If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, ‘green’ energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Money Metals will keep you informed as these fast-moving events continue to unfold.

