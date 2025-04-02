Border Crossings Reach New Low, Administration Says

Border crossings reached a new low in March, according to the Trump administration.

“Border Patrol encounters for the month of March was 7,181 total,” wrote border czar Tom Homan on X, formerly Twitter. “I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984, which was 41 years ago. I cannot recall a single month since then that the numbers have been that low.”

Homan has held key positions in Immigration and Customs Enforcement under both the Obama administration and the first Trump administration.

The March 2025 total is down 94% from one year ago, according to reporting from The New York Post. Illegal border crossings reached record highs under President Joe Biden, with total nationwide migrant encounters exceeding 10.1 million by August 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Center Square previously reported that that figure did not include about 2 million “gotaways” – people who entered the U.S. illegally and evaded capture, bringing the total to over 12.5 million.