Taxpayer Cash Funds Foreign Tech Hires at Indiana University

(José Niño, Headline USA) Indiana University finds itself embroiled in a fierce political firestorm after a state lawmaker exposed the taxpayer funded institution for allegedly passing over qualified American computer science graduates to hire foreign labor. State Representative Andrew Ireland sparked the outrage by publicizing an official document revealing the university’s intent to fill an entry level technology role with an H-1B visa holder.

The controversy erupted last week when Ireland posted a screenshot of a Notice of Intent to Hire on social media. The document confirmed the university had selected a foreign national for an associate software engineer position paying $70,533 annually. In his post, the Republican legislator expressed disbelief that a state school producing thousands of capable tech graduates would look overseas for such a junior role.

🚨 Wow. Taxpayer-funded Indiana University just disclosed it is filling ANOTHER entry-level software engineer job with a foreigner on a H-1B visa. Apparently ZERO Americans were qualified even though the same school has thousands of computer science graduates. The H-1B scam… pic.twitter.com/ITY9lXqW6P — Andrew Ireland (@AndrewIrelandIN) June 24, 2026

“Wow. Taxpayer-funded Indiana University just disclosed it is filling ANOTHER entry-level software engineer job with a foreigner on a H-1B visa,” Ireland wrote on X/Twitter. “Apparently ZERO Americans were qualified even though the same school has thousands of computer science graduates. The H-1B scam needs to end.”

This incident highlights a massive loophole in the federal immigration system. While private corporations must compete in a fierce lottery for a capped number of 85,000 H-1B visas annually, institutions of higher education enjoy a complete exemption, per a report by RT. This allows public universities to sponsor an unlimited number of foreign workers without facing the same restrictions as private businesses.

Critics argue this exemption allows universities to suppress wages by importing cheaper, compliant labor. According to RT’s analysis of the broader visa war, populist figures view the program as a scheme “concocted by the lords of easy money” that displays a “contempt for America and American citizens.”

The backlash has reached the highest levels of government. As Headline USA previously reported, President Donald Trump recently attempted to curb these practices by proposing a $100,000 fee on new skilled worker visas to protect domestic jobs.

However, as RT reported, a federal judge struck down the surcharge, siding with states and universities that claimed the fee would harm public institutions reliant on foreign talent.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino