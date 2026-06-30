Grand Jury Probing Marxist Billionaire for Funding Leftist Network

(José Niño, Headline USA) Federal prosecutors convened a grand jury to investigate potential financial crimes committed by Neville Roy Singham, the technology billionaire operating from Shanghai whose wealth has financed an extensive web of socialist, communist, and Marxist groups throughout the United States for more than 10 years, Fox News reported.

The Manhattan grand jury began issuing subpoenas through a probe overseen by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York. Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche greenlit the investigation as the Trump administration targets fraud, money laundering, and other financial misconduct within the multibillion dollar nonprofit sector.

Fox News revealed how Singham channeled $285 million from his Shanghai headquarters into a Goldman Sachs philanthropy fund alongside two shell corporations that subsequently distributed the funds into an array of nonprofit organizations, media outlets, and activist networks promoting sectarian conflict, identity politics, and backing for socialist candidates.

Prosecutors are scrutinizing money flows within Singham’s financial apparatus and working to establish whether Singham, the entities he financed, or their leadership violated laws against wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or related financial offenses. The grand jury received evidence from prosecutors and issued subpoenas demanding bank records and financial documentation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a trip to New York City earlier this year to sit down with Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon. According to sources, Bessent issued a stark warning that Goldman Sachs risked facing conspiracy allegations related to moving Singham’s funds and pressed Solomon to work with federal investigators.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson stated to Fox News that “all distributions from Mr. Singham’s donor-advised fund were made to legal nonprofits, as determined by the IRS. There have been no distributions from the account since August 2023, and it was closed in early 2024.”

Fox News released a five-part investigative series uncovering a speech where Singham appeared on stage at the Golden Tulip Hotel on November 13, 2025, for a gathering of the “Global South Academic Forum.” Singham publicly endorsed a “new world order” championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He labeled the United States a “fascist” nation during his remarks, repeating Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

The series uncovered a 172-page report where Singham detailed his vision for transformation, citing Mao Zedong’s strategy for waging a “people’s war” to advance communism globally.

Fox News traced 223 transactions spanning 2017 through 2025 that transferred $591 million across five continents via 67 central organizations in the Singham network. These entities collaborate with hundreds of additional groups worldwide, creating a network of approximately 2,000 organizations broadcasting anti-American and pro-China messaging.

From that total, Fox News confirmed that $278 million traveled directly from Singham into groups that “sow discord” in America, according to House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith’s description at a hearing examining “foreign malign influence.”

Investigators are also examining Singham’s wife Jodie Evans, who co-founded Code Pink. Neither Singham nor Evans have replied to multiple requests seeking comment.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino