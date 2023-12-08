Quantcast
Friday, December 8, 2023

Study: Conservatives More Likely to Raise Mentally Healthy Kids

'They are the most likely to effectively discipline their children, while also displaying affection and responding to their needs...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Donald Trump Jr. and Spencer Trump
Donald Trump Jr. poses with his 11-year-old son Spencer. / PHOTO: @donaldjtrumpjr via Instagram

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A recent study suggested that conservative parents were far more likely to raise emotionally stable teenagers when compared with liberal parents, the Carolina Journal reported.

“Political ideology is one of the strongest predictors,” said the study.

“Conservative and very conservative parents are the most likely to adopt the parenting practices associated with adolescent mental health,” it continued. “They are the most likely to effectively discipline their children, while also displaying affection and responding to their needs.”

As a result, conservative parents who arrange ordered households tend to enjoy higher quality relationships with each other, and with their children according to both parents and children.

The study, conducted by the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup, indicated that fully intact, two-parent families that instill in children a respect for parental authority and the rule of law led to healthier and more robust children.

Still, the results indicated that when these conditions were met, other variables typically deemed important—such as socioeconomic status, race or level of education—hardly mattered when it came to having healthy families.

Researchers examined a variety of factors in teenage behaviors, including “mental health, visits to doctors, parenting practices, family relationships, activities, personality traits, attitudes toward marriage” and excessive social-media use.

But according to researchers, “the most important factor in the mental health of adolescent children is the quality of the relationship with their caregivers.”

As a result, parenting practices were determinative when analyzing the overall health of teens.

Particularly, “responsive, and rule-bound, disciplined parenting,” a style that corresponded with conservative political views, was shown to be the most effective and the most conducive to good parent–child relations.

In contrast, “liberal parents score the lowest, even worse than very liberal parents, largely because they are the least likely to successfully discipline their children.”

The study’s findings contradicted the latest parenting fashions, which include never saying “no” to children.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
