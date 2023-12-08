Quantcast
GOP Presidential Debate Broadcast Cuts out When Moderator Asks about COVID-19 Vaccines

'Woah! She just asked him about vaccines and the whole thing shut down...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) GOP presidential hopefuls were asked about the controversial COVID-19 vaccines during Wednesday night’s debate, but viewers wouldn’t know it if they watched the event on certain platforms.

Indeed, as broadcaster Tim Pool was live streaming the debate on his show via Rumble, the feed cut out around the 1:44:30 mark of his show, as soon as moderator Megyn Kelly asked whether Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed—the initiative to fast-track the vaccine-production process in 2020.

“Woah!” Pool said when the feed abruptly ended. “She just asked him about vaccines and the whole thing shut down.”

Pool and his guests speculated that maybe there was an incident at the debate, or if one of the participants had a health problem. Pool then confirmed that the debate was still being broadcasted uninterrupted on television.

It appears as if the issue may have been confined to Rumble. The full, uninterrupted part of the debate is still on YouTube.

A Twitter user posted the vaccine portion of the debate for the Rumble users who missed it.

Upstart contender Vivek Ramaswamy took Kelly’s question about Warp Speed first, promising to rescind the liability protections for vaccine makers.

“We will repeal that, just like we will repeal every other form of crony capitalism,” Ramaswamy said. “If we had open debate on COVID vaccine, it wouldn’t have been mandated.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for his part, promised to hold those accountable who rushed the vaccine and pushed for it to be mandatory.

“We need a reckoning for what this government did during COVID-19. That includes the MNRA shots,” he said, citing the FDA’s approval of the vaccine for six-month-old babies as one of the more heinous moves by the pharmaceutical industry.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

