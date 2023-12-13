Seattle Student Fails Quiz for Saying Men Can’t Get Pregnant

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A high school student at a school in Seattle has failed a quiz for suggesting that men cannot get pregnant, KTTH reported.

In a 10th-grade Ethnic Studies World History class at Chief Sealth International High School, students were asked to complete a multiple-choice and true-or-false quiz on “Understanding Gender vs. Sex.”

On true-or-false prompt read, “All men have penises.” However, the student, after answering “true,” was penalized for getting the answer wrong.

Another prompt read “Only women can get pregnant,” to which the student responded “true.” Unfortunately, the woke teacher called that answer wrong once more.

Due to his lack of understanding the contradictions of wokeness, the student failed his quiz.

Unsurprisingly, the anonymous student’s mother was upset that her son was penalized for writing demonstrably true answers.

She tried to reach out to the school, but her concerns were “met with silence,” she said.

“I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,” she added.

The instance, according to the mother, was not isolated, but is a regular occurrence at the school.

Her child, she said faces scrutiny for his whiteness and so-called white privilege, with classmates and teachers referring to him as a racist and a “product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything.”

Teachers also told her son that “he shouldn’t use the term straight to identify as because its offensive.”

Still, the student’s mother was happy with her son for standing up to the tyranny of his woke teacher, noting that she was “proud of him because he refused to answer against his beliefs, which are medically and scientifically accurate, or at least used to be.”

When questioned, the school district said that the quizzes will not be held against the student’s overall final grade.