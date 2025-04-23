Stephen Miller: Americans Should Receive Reparations for Illegal Immigrants’ Damage

(José Niño, Headline USA) In a blistering Newsmax interview, White House aide Stephen Miller called on the federal government to repay the American people for the social and economic wreckage caused by mass illegal immigration.

“We all deserve reparations for what has been stolen from us,” Miller declared on Saturday. “It is a tragedy that defies our ability to even describe it.”

Where do Americans go to get repaid for the damages inflicted by mass migration? pic.twitter.com/lG0PUgTtJU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 19, 2025

His remarks followed reports that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, had floated the idea of compensating Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He is an illegal alien from El Salvador credibly accused of wife-beating, human trafficking, and ties to the violent MS-13 gang. In response, Miller posed a different question.

“Where are the damages for Americans?” he inquired. “Where do I even begin?”

He continued by listing the social and human toll of illegal immigration.

“We used to have a functioning public school system in this country. Then we had open borders. Now our schools are in chaos and disarray. We need hundreds of translators. Nobody’s learning how to read or write. We had an entire generation of Americans — multiple generations, in fact — robbed of educational opportunities,” he said.

Pointing to the transformation of major U.S. cities, Miller brought up the case of Los Angeles. He also cited the opioid crisis and violent crime:

“What about the victims of fentanyl poisoning brought in by Democrats’ open border?Hundreds of thousands of moms and dads have kids dead and buried. Where do they go for reparations? And what about the women who have been raped, beaten, or murdered? The dads shot dead? The police officers ambushed and killed by illegal aliens — where do their families go to be compensated?” he asked

Miller further condemned the Biden administration’s handling of child migrants, before concluding with a sweeping indictment:

There aren’t enough volumes in any library to measure the carnage inflicted by the Democratic Party’s open-border agenda. We could spend our lives documenting the harm. Where does the country go to be repaid for the security, wealth, and stability that’s been stolen through decades of mass illegal immigration?

Miller’s remarks come amid a broader political clash over immigration enforcement. Democrats increasingly argue that illegal migrants deserve expanded due process protections before deportation, even in cases that carry serious criminal allegations.

Meanwhile, immigration judges across the country have thrown up legal roadblocks to deportation.

Ultimately, Miller’s impassioned remarks highlight the mounting frustrations among many Americans who feel overlooked in the ongoing immigration debate, raising pressing questions about accountability, justice, and the future direction of U.S. immigration policy.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino