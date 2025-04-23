BREAKING: Klaus Schwab under Investigation for Defrauding World Economic Forum

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal revealed Tuesday evening that World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has been accused of defrauding the globalist organization that he created more than a half-century ago.

The Journal’s report came a day after the WEF announced that Shwab was retiring as its chairman “with immediate effect.” According to the Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s retirement was sparked by an anonymous whistleblower allegation that the Schwab family used the Forum’s resources for their personal affairs.

“[The letter] included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels. It also alleged that his wife Hilde, a former Forum employee, scheduled ‘token’ Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organization’s expense,” the Journal reported.

“The letter also raises concerns about how Klaus Schwab treated female employees and how his leadership over decades allegedly allowed instances of sexual harassment and other discriminatory behavior to go unchecked in the workplace.”

According to the Journal, Schwab argued against an investigation in the days leading up to his ouster. He reportedly has denied the allegations against him, and has threatened to file a lawsuit over the matter.

Against his protestations, the WEF board reportedly decided to open a probe during an emergency meeting on Easter Sunday. Schwab resigned immediately thereafter. He previously planned to stay in power until January 2027.

In a statement, the Forum told the Journal that it supported the decision to initiate an independent investigation “following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab. This decision was made after consultation with external legal counsel.”

Former Nestle Chairman and CEO Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was unanimously selected as interim chairman by the forum’s board at a special meeting on Sunday. A search committee has been set up to choose a permanent successor.

The annual WEF gathering, typically in January, has hosted a long list of world leaders under Schwab’s 55-year tenure, including President Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States, and many more heads of state and government.

The WEF has been heavily criticized for promoting anti-liberty and anti-human policies, including lockdowns, vaccine mandates and trans-humanism—as summarized by its slogan: “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

