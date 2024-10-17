Sound Money Leader Speaks to SilverWars on Removing Taxation from Gold and Silver

(Money Metals News Service) Jp Cortez, executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, recently joined Jon Forrest Little on SilverWars to discuss states releasing gold and silver from state taxation across the country.

I. Introduction

The discussion opens with a strong emphasis on the critical role of grassroots advocacy in promoting sound money legislation. Cortez underscores the need for local involvement and activism to foster change at the state level. He explains how the Sound Money Defense League benefits immensely from the grassroots support of Money Metals Exchange customers who are advocating for these issues on the ground in any given state.

II. Recent Successes of Money Metals’ Public Policy Efforts

Strategic Focus: Money Metals and the Sound Money Defense League have been prioritizing state-level initiatives aimed at eliminating sales taxes on precious metals, among other projects. This focus has resulted in significant legislative wins, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted advocacy.

Money Metals and the Sound Money Defense League have been prioritizing state-level initiatives aimed at eliminating sales taxes on precious metals, among other projects. This focus has resulted in significant legislative wins, showcasing the effectiveness of targeted advocacy. Examples of Successes: Several states are highlighted where sound money legislation has been enacted, reinforcing the idea that local efforts can yield tangible results. Specific victories in states like Louisiana, Alabama, and New Jersey are mentioned, illustrating the momentum behind these initiatives. In the Sound Money Defense League‘s 10th year of advocacy, 7 states passed pro- sound money legislation.

III. Public Opinion on Local Governance

Paradox in Public Engagement: Cortez notes a contradiction in public sentiment—while people are often most impacted by local governance, they often neglect to engage in local elections, focusing instead on national politics. This disconnection can hinder progress on sound money policies that require local support and advocacy.

IV. Community Involvement

Significance of Grassroots Advocacy: Grassroots activism is positioned as essential for promoting sound monetary policies. Jp stresses that effective change often begins at the local level, with states serving as critical examples for others to follow.

Grassroots activism is positioned as essential for promoting sound monetary policies. Jp stresses that effective change often begins at the local level, with states serving as critical examples for others to follow. Role of Education and Awareness: The importance of educating the public on the implications of sound money policies and the benefits of local governance is discussed, emphasizing that informed citizens are more likely to participate actively in advocacy efforts. Costco’s recent foray into selling precious metals and Money Metals announcing a brand-new, state of the art precious metals depository in Idaho are two key data points that point towards an increase in investment and general awareness of precious metals.

V. Challenges and Victories

Specific State Examples: New Jersey: Recent developments regarding sound money legislation are examined, focusing on the challenges faced in advancing these policies. The state’s political climate and public sentiment are analyzed to understand the obstacles to success. New Mexico: Ongoing efforts in New Mexico to promote sound money initiatives are discussed, highlighting the challenges of overcoming legislative hurdles and the need for sustained grassroots support. New Mexico is one of only five states in the United States that still levy a tax on the purchase of gold and silver.



VI. Conclusion

Call to Action: The discussion concludes with a powerful call for increased public engagement in local governance and sound money initiatives. Jp encourages individuals to take an active role in their communities, emphasizing that local advocacy is vital for achieving broader legislative goals.

Important Questions Addressed