Somali-Run Daycare That Misspelled ‘Learning’ Received $4M in State Funding

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Quality learning? Doesn’t seem like it.

A YouTuber named Nick Shirley has found that a Somali-run daycare in Minnesota, which received roughly $4 million in state funding over the last two years and is licensed for 99 children, appeared to be empty when he visited it recently. The daycare, Quality Learning Center, had a sign that said “Quality Learing Center”—sparking ridicule over the misspelling of “learning.”

When Shirley visited the facility, a lady outside accused him of being an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

“Don’t open up! We have ICE here!” she yelled.

Ran by a man named Siman Jama Aden, the Quality Learning Center has been cited by Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for numerous infractions over the years, including for failure to keep hazardous items away from kids.

Headline USA tried contacting the facility, but the number listed online was not active.

GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., slammed the state’s governor, Tim Walz, over the apparent scandal.

“4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?” he said on Twitter/X.

The Quality Learning Center was one of numerous daycare centers Shirley visited in a video that’s going viral online. See his full investigation here.

The viral video comes as the Justice Department is investigating a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme in Minnesota. According to the DOJ, more than half of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds that supported 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota has charged 92 defendants in this scheme so far, 82 of which are Somalian.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.