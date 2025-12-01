Six Texas Republicans Leaving Congress, Finishing Out Term Next Year

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) So far, six Texas Republicans are among the growing number of members of Congress who’ve announced they’re retiring, finishing out their term next year.

While its uncertain if Republicans will keep their slim majority in Congress after the midterm elections, six U.S. House seats up for grabs are in Republican strongholds in Texas. Nearly all outgoing members were endorsed by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, CD-22, southwest Houston area suburbs

Nehls, first elected in 2020, is the latest to announce he’s retiring.

“After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress,” he said in a post on X

On the same day, his identical twin brother, Trevor Nehls, announced he was running. After praising Troy’s service, Trevor Nehis said, “District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people. I’m ready to take up that fight.”

Troy has endorsed Trever; a Democrat and American Independent are also running.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, CD-19, Texas panhandle

Two weeks before Nehls on Nov. 11, Arrington announced he was retiring after nearly 10 years in office. First elected in 2016, this year as House Budget Committee Chair, Arrington helped get the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill through Congress. Citing his accomplishments, he said, “As much good as we’ve done together, there’s a time and season for everything. And this season is coming to a close.” Instead of seeking reelection, “I’ll be looking for the next challenge, I’ll be spending quality time with my family and I will be passing the torch to the next West Texan.”

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running for his seat.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, CD-38, north Houston area suburbs

In October, Hunt, a two-term congressman, announced he was running for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. “The Senate needs younger, battle-tested, forward-thinking leaders who have real skin in the game, leaders who will live with the consequences of the votes they take,” he said. Hunt entered an already bitter primary race in which Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s also challenging Cornyn, is slipping in the polls and losing endorsements, The Center Square reported.

Nine Republicans, four Democrats and one Independent are running to replace Hunt.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Lutrell, CD-8, north Houston area suburbs

On Sept. 11, Luttrell announced he was retiring after serving two terms in Congress to spend more time with his family. “Serving Texans in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to do that until the end of my term,” he said. “And while I may be stepping back from public office at the end of 2026, I’m not stepping out of the arena. I will continue to champion the values that define our great state: faith, family, and freedom.”

Five Republicans and two Democrats are running for his seat.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, CD 10, region spanning Houston to Austin

Also in September, McCaul announced he wasn’t running for reelection after first being elected in 2004. He told the Austin American-Statesman, “It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve my district, to chair two prestigious committees. I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge. I’m going to continue in the foreign policy, national security realm.”

Twelve Republicans and three Democrats are running for his seat.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, CD-21, Hill Country region

In August, Roy announced he was running for Texas Attorney General. “Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities. I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn,” he said in a campaign video.

First elected in 2018, Roy, a leader in the House Freedom Caucus, held fast over budget fights demanding that Congress reduce spending and reduce the debt. He was among the first to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in a bitter primary race that Trump won. Prior to his announcement, Trump vowed to run a candidate to primary him.

The race to replace Roy is the most crowded: 13 Republicans, four Democrats and one Independent are running.

Republicans currently hold a six-seat majority in the U.S. House. Of three vacant House seats, one is in Texas. The Democratic stronghold, CD-18 in Houston, has been vacant since Sylvester Turner’s death. A runoff election is scheduled for Jan. 31 between two Democrats.