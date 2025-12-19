Friday, December 19, 2025

Singer Jelly Roll Pardoned by Tennessee Governor

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll performs "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. / PHOTO: Invision/AP

(Kim Jarrett, The Center Square)  Among the names of 33 people pardoned Thursday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was Jason DeFord, but that’s not the name that people would recognize. 

Jason DeFord is better known as Jelly Roll, a singer known for such as hits as “Son of a Sinner” and “I Am Not Okay.”

The singer received his pardon in the governor’s residence. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall appeared with DeFord in April when he petitioned the Tennessee Board of Parole for a pardon. The board approved his request, but the final decision was up to Lee. 

DeFord is open about his past arrest. His record shows convictions for robbery and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. 

To obtain a pardon, the applicant should have been out of prison for more than five years and not under community supervision and demonstrated “exemplary citizenship since the completion of the sentence,” according to the Board of Parole. 

DeFord’s name was seventh on the list. 

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 33 individuals executive clemency,” Lee said in a release. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

It’s been a good month for Jelly Roll. Last week it was announced he is joining the Grand Ole Opry.

