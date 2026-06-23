Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Shooting at California Library Kills 2, Suspect in Custody

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Students board a bus amid heavy police presence at the Evergreen Library after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP)

(Headline USAA shooting at a library in Northern California on Monday left two people dead and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call soon after 5 p.m. in which the sounds of gun shots and people screaming could be heard coming from inside the Chico branch of the Butte County Library, Billy Aldridge, the city’s chief of police, said during a news conference.

Once officers were inside the library, the suspect fled out of the back, he said. Additional law enforcement behind the library took the suspect into custody, according to Aldridge.

“The incident this evening was obviously very sad, traumatic for a lot of people. Very traumatic for our community,” he said.

The streets around the library were closed temporarily and a family reunification center was set up for the people who were inside the building.

A child was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Aldridge said there is no serious threat to the public and law enforcement are investigating the shooting.

The police didn’t release the suspect’s name nor details on what prompted the shooting. Law enforcement said they believe the shooter acted alone.

Law enforcement are also not releasing the names of the people killed until next of kin have been notified.

The county urged the public to avoid the area and said all Butte County library branches will be closed Tuesday.

The county in a post on Facebook offered “deepest condolences to everyone affected, including the victims, their loved ones, library staff, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking incident.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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