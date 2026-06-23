Hillary and Kamala Unite Over a Familiar Target: Electoral College

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Twice-failed presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris may have lost different elections, but they now share a common complaint: the Electoral College.

In a preview of her upcoming Netflix docuseries, The American Experiment, Clinton described the Electoral College as an “abomination.”

“Well, I personally think the Electoral College is an abomination. For obvious reasons,” Clinton said in the series, which is scheduled for release on June 24, as reported by Variety.

Hillary Clinton Still Blames the Electoral College for 2016 In a new Netflix docuseries, Hillary Clinton once again calls the Electoral College an “abomination” and continues to express frustration over her 2016 loss. The Founders were wise to create the Electoral College. It… pic.twitter.com/2UpafDqkYS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2026

Clinton’s latest Electoral College lament came just days after Harris offered a similar critique during a June 19 interview with Don Lemon, the fired CNN host-turned-YouTuber.

Harris’ comments first focused on the Supreme Court and proposals pushed by some Democrats to expand the number of justices. Lemon then shifted the discussion to the Electoral College.

“Since we are there, what about the Electoral College?” Lemon asked.

“We need to look at that too,” Harris replied. “I think we need to look at that too, yes. Yes, I do.”

Kamala Harris is on board with eliminating the Electoral College. pic.twitter.com/iK7AMbAg3L — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) June 21, 2026

Asked whether eliminating the Electoral College was among her proposals, Harris said: “I think that should be a discussion that we should have. I don’t think we should eliminate that as a point of discussion for potential action.”

Despite criticism from Clinton and Harris, the Electoral College has been praised as a cornerstone of the Constitution’s federal system.

By design, the Electoral College was established by the framers as a check on majority rule and a way to protect the interest of smaller states in presidential elections, as noted by the Heritage Foundation, one of the most prominent think tanks in the U.S.

Clinton lost the 2016 election to President Donald Trump after failing to secure enough electoral votes in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

She won the popular vote, though this figure carries no significance in U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, Harris lost both the electoral college and the popular vote to Trump in 2024. In practice, Harris would have still lost the election even under a popular vote system.

Both Clinton and Harris previously sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2008 and 2020, respectively. Clinton lost to Barack Obama, while Harris dropped out of the race before losing to Joe Biden.