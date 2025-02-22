Quantcast
Saturday, February 22, 2025

Shooting at Air Force Base in New Mexico Kills an Airman and Wounds Another

The names of the airmen who were shot were not immediately released...

F-22 Raptor
A U.S. Air Force pilot taking off in an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. / PHOTO: Senior Airman Chloe Shanes/U.S. Air Force via AP

(Headline USAA shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico early Saturday left one airman dead and another wounded, military officials said, adding that it was not an act of terrorism or an attack by an outsider.

A statement from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 a.m. One airman died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to a hand and later discharged, the statement said.

An update in the afternoon said the shooting occurred following “an off-base pursuit.” There was no threat to the public, it said.

The Air Force released few other details and did not immediately say whether anyone was in custody. A spokesperson declined to say whether the shooter or shooters also were airmen.

The names of the airmen who were shot were not immediately released.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations was leading the probe.

FBI investigators were also at the scene being helped by Albuquerque police, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesperson. Police were not searching for any suspects, he added.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

