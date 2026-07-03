Shapiro Says ‘Radical Reform’ Needed on U.S. Supreme Court

(John Cole, The Center Square) Following several consequential decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court this week, Gov. Josh Shapiro is open to reform.

“I think everything needs to be on the table,” Shapiro said in a Wednesday morning interview on MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

“I think we need radical reform that’s actually going to ensure that the voices of the people are heard from, that the voices of the people are represented in the three branches of government,” he continued. “We don’t have that right now.”

The response was from a question posed by the New York Times’ Mara Gay who asked the governor if expanding the U.S. Supreme Court or setting term limits should be on the table if Democrats regain a majority in Congress.

Shapiro argued that a previous Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity was “one of the worst decisions over the last century,” believing it is giving the executive branch too much power.

“We can begin to change that by voting, and after we vote, I think we need dramatic reform to give the voice back to the people,” Shapiro said.

One of the marquee decisions made this week was a ruling that upheld birthright citizenship, striking down an executive order made by Trump after he was sworn in for a second term.

Shapiro said that decision should have been 9-0 in upholding the 14th Amendment.

“It’s one of the reasons why we have to win the United States Senate and not let them appoint a justice should there be a vacancy, who would be younger, who would be there for a long time and be more dangerous when it comes to eviscerating the rights of Americans,” Shapiro said. “So, bottom line here is we need real reform in this country.”

“It’s got to be people-centered and people-powered, and it’s got to come as a result of people rising up, showing up at the ballot box, demanding more from their elected officials, and ushering in a new chapter in this country, one that gets us back to our roots of being more hopeful, more inclusive, and more just,” he continued.

Americans are divided on the prospect of adding justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A Marquette Law School poll conducted in late May showed that 50% of Americans are in favor of adding more justices, while 50% opposed.

However, 79% favor fixed-term limits for justices, while 21% oppose.

Shapiro, who is seeking a second term as governor in November, is often mentioned as a potential candidate for president in 2028.