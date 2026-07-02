JD Vance Reported Up to $7.4 Million in Book Earnings

(José Niño, Headline USA) JD Vance pulled in as much as $7.4 million during 2025 from royalties on his bestselling book combined with returns from investments and his venture capital enterprise, the Wall Street Journal reported after reviewing his most recent financial disclosure.

The vice president keeps drawing considerable sums from “Hillbilly Elegy” while also profiting from a portfolio that includes real estate holdings and exchange traded funds, Tuesday’s federal filing showed.

Donald Trump’s 2025 haul vastly outpaced what his vice president brought in. The president made more than $1 billion through cryptocurrency transactions alone per his own disclosure. Vance filed 17 pages of financial information compared to Trump’s 927 page submission.

Most of Vance’s money originated from his 2016 book, an examination of poverty and other struggles confronting working class communities across America. Royalties from the memoir totaled between $1 million and $5 million last year based on his filing. Hollywood produced a film adaptation in 2020 using the same title.

These figures mark a substantial increase over 2024, when Vance disclosed earnings between $212,000 and $1.3 million.

White House officials offered no immediate comment Tuesday.

Vance has built a multimillion dollar fortune through multiple residential properties and diversified investments in real estate and digital currencies. His filing documented bitcoin assets valued between $250,000 and $500,000 plus rental income reaching $50,000 from a Washington, D.C. property. He deployed as much as $2.6 million purchasing positions in various ETFs and investment portfolios.

His venture capital firm Narya Capital Management paid Vance no salary according to the documents. Instead he obtained a promissory note from the fund yielding up to $1 million in 2025 income. He also unloaded a position worth as much as $250,000 in a seed fund associated with AOL co-founder Steve Case.

Vice presidents typically receive $235,100 annually. Trump signed an executive order boosting Vance’s salary to $292,300 for this year.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino